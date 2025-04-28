Trump requiring that truckers speak and read English

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed an executive order on Monday requiring truck drivers be able to speak English or be placed out of service.

Among other requirements, the order “mandates revising out-of-service criteria to ensure drivers violating English proficiency rules are placed out-of-service, enhancing roadway safety,” according to a fact sheet published by the White House.

The order reverses a 2016 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration policy change made under the Obama Administration that removed the requirement to place truck drivers out of service for violating federal English Language Proficiency (ELP) rules.

“President Trump believes that English is a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers, as they should be able to read and understand traffic signs; communicate with traffic safety officers, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station personnel; and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” the fact sheet states.



