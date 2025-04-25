Watchdog calls out lax FMCSA oversight of $2B in grant money

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration must do a better job of overseeing and keeping track of billions of dollars of taxpayer money aimed at preventing truck crashes, according to a government watchdog.

In an audit report released Friday on the agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program grant program, the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed that FMCSA’s division offices do not always follow the agency’s MCSAP monitoring policies and procedures.

In site visits conducted between May 2023 and February 2025 at FMCSA division offices in four sample states – Arizona, California, Texas and Virginia – OIG auditors also found that the guidelines FMCSA provides its division offices for reviewing grant recipients’ MCSAP reimbursement requests are “insufficient and outdated.”

In addition, auditors concluded that FMCSA “faces challenges prioritizing Commercial Vehicle Safety Plan [CVSP] goals and performance tracking.”



