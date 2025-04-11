FMCSA action against 2 doctors threatens licenses of over 15,000 truckers

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has voided thousands of medical examiner certificates issued by two Houston-area doctors, putting the livelihoods of over 15,000 commercial drivers at risk.

A “high volume” of physical examinations performed by Dr. Jenny Le (Medical Examiner National Registry No. 4762579227) and Dr. Dustin Mai (National Registry No. 7120983977) between March 2023 and March 2025 raised red flags at FMCSA, which referred the matter to the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General, according to the agency.

DOT subsequently collaborated with the FBI and the Homeland Security Department for further investigation, after which FMCSA found that Drs. Le and Mai “failed to correctly apply required standards in determining that drivers are physically qualified to operate a CMV (commercial motor vehicle).”

On Thursday, FMCSA voided “over 15,000 unexpired Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs) issued by Dr. Le and Dr. Mai between March 2023 and March 2025 – an action that affected 15,225 commercial motor vehicle drivers,” the agency announced on Friday.



