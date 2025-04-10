Bill would force FMCSA to back off truck speed controls

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen is again leading the charge to keep regulators from capping truck speeds below the legal limits posted on highways and interstates.

The Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act, introduced on Thursday by the Oklahoma Republican, would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from requiring that trucks over 26,000 pounds be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed.

When FMCSA notified the public in 2022 that it intended to propose a speed limiter mandate, the notice received over 15,000 comments, mostly opposition from owner-operators and small trucking companies.

Similar legislation introduced by Brecheen in 2023, which ultimately failed, had 43 co-sponsors, all Republican. A formal rulemaking is scheduled to be published in May, according to the Department of Transportation’s latest regulatory agenda.



