FMCSA delays speed limiter rule to May 2025

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are delaying several rulemakings affecting the trucking sector, including a controversial rule that would limit new trucks’ engine speeds.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposed truck speed limiter rule, scheduled to be published last month, has been delayed to May 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest agenda released by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The proposed rule, which would require that trucks weighing over 26,000 pounds be equipped with an electronic speed governor to set the device at a yet-undetermined maximum speed, was originally scheduled to be issued by mid-2023.

The date for the controversial proposal, which generated close to 16,000 comments, has now been delayed three times since then.