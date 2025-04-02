Freight industry: Which regulations should DOT cut?

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving freight carriers, trade groups, small businesses and others a direct line to the Trump administration to explain what regulations should be revised or taken off the books.

“Consistent with DOT’s commitment to public participation in the rulemaking process, DOT is beginning this process by soliciting views from the public on how best to conduct its analysis of existing DOT regulations, guidance, or reporting requirements,” the department stated in a request for information (RFI) posted on Wednesday.

“It is also seeking views from the public on specific regulations, guidance, or reporting requirements or DOT-imposed obligations that should be altered or eliminated.”

The RFI is a follow-up to executive orders issued by President Donald Trump within the first month of his second administration aiming to reduce regulations he considers to be burdens on Americans. That includes Executive Order 14219, “Ensuring Lawful Regulation and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Agenda,” issued on Feb. 19.



