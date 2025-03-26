House panel debates ELD certification, truck weight limits

WASHINGTON — Stakeholders in the trucking industry are jockeying for position on Capitol Hill as lawmakers begin prioritizing provisions to include in the next version of highway funding legislation.

A slate of issues were raised at a hearing Wednesday of a House Transportation subcommittee, including truck parking, freight fraud, driver pay and “fly-by-night” CDL schools, but increasing truck size and weights and evaluating the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s oversight of electronic logging devices for regulating driver hours of service stood out.

“[The ELD mandate] was one of the most expensive mandates imposed on trucking,” Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told the committee.

Credit: House T&I

“When they made the ELD mandate, FMCSA allowed for self-certification but later found out that some devices didn’t meet certification and FMCSA had to get rid of them. So a trucker who invested thousands of dollars on these devices has to buy another. I have members that have had to buy three or four replacements.



