Bill gives states new power to waive truck weight limits

WASHINGTON — Legislation being promoted for giving states more flexibility to waive truck weight limits in an emergency would also give state authorities broad new power to raise weight limits for all kinds of freight, according to a lobby group that opposes overweight trucks.

The legislation, Modernizing Operations for Vehicles in Emergencies (MOVE) Act, introduced last month by U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Jim Costa, D-Calif., is a way to “remove unnecessary roadblocks and red tape” to avert supply chain disruptions such as what occurred during and after the pandemic, according to the bill’s sponsors, both of whom represent agribusiness shippers.

“During times of emergency and the pandemic, struggling communities in my district were hit hardest by roadblocks to our supply chain,” said Costa, whose district includes parts of California’s San Joaquin Valley. “This bipartisan legislation will remove barriers that prevent us from delivering vital relief when communities need it most.”

The MOVE Act expands the circumstances under which the federal government could allow a state to waive federal weight limits along interstate highways for loads “that can easily be dismantled or divided” to include not only natural emergencies involving weather, disease, and wildfires, and other causes but also if supply chains are “substantially impaired in the state, either in terms of slow overall movement, freight traffic congestion, or otherwise,” according to language in the bill.



