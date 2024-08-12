FMCSA to consider updating some guidance documents, dropping others

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking motor carriers for advice on whether guidance documents issued by the agency should be updated – or in some cases dropped altogether.

A congressional mandate signed into law in 2015 requires that FMCSA conduct a review of its guidance at least every five years to ensure the documents are clear and that the guidance is consistently enforced and still necessary.

“As part of this review, FMCSA invites the public to identify and provide input on existing guidance documents that are good candidates for revision or rescission,” the agency stated in a notice published Monday.

FMCSA’s regulatory guidance portal contains roughly 1,300 documents dating from 1987, dealing with issues such as hours of service, ELD operations and specifications, the Drug & Alcohol Clearhinghouse, emergency declarations, and sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.



