FMCSA standing up registration fraud team

WASHINGTON — After years of complaints from truckers, brokers and insurance companies, federal regulators are standing up a team specifically to deal with rampant fraud in the trucking industry.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Registration Fraud Team will work in the agency’s registration office to focus solely on assisting those who have been victims of registration fraud at the agency as well as identifying measures to help prevent it.

“It’s a small team that doesn’t exist now, but we think it will go a long way towards helping the industry,” said Ken Riddle, director of FMCSA’s Office of Registration, during a presentation at FMCSA’s annual safety research forum on Wednesday.

“We’ve heard from every corner of the industry about how bad fraud is right now, and the one thing we’ve heard loud and clear is, ‘How can FMCSA help?’ We took that very seriously, so we’re looking at every way that we can help mitigate it.”



