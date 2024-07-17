Truck safety advocates say DOT inaction costing lives

WASHINGTON — The latest rulemaking agenda published by the Department of Transportation further reveals the Biden administration’s inability to succeed at its mission to reduce crashes, according to truck safety advocates.

In a letter sent this week to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), which also represents Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways and Parents Against Tired Truckers, said the groups are “dismayed, disappointed, and deeply disturbed” by high-priority rulemakings that continue to be pushed back on the DOT calendar, in particular the Heavy Vehicle Speed Limiter proposed rule and the Heavy Vehicle Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) final rule.

Combined, the technology that would be deployed in the rulemaking could drastically reduce truck crash fatalities and serious injuries, according to TSC.

Instead, “it is no exaggeration to say DOT has failed to deliver on its stated promises to truck crash victims and survivors,” the group told Buttigieg.



