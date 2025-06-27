BREAKING: DOT will crack down on non-domiciled CDL holders

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is launching a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDL holders in an effort to crack down on unqualified drivers who pose a potential safety hazard to the nation’s roads.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made the announcement with Tim Dooner on Friday on FreightWaves WHAT THE TRUCK?!? show.

“If you listen to President Trump, it’s America first,” Duffy told Dooner. “I want to put our American truck drivers first, and that means we look at what’s happening with the non-domiciled CDLs.”

The effort is part of a sweeping package of new pro-trucker initiatives and regulatory rollbacks that includes a $275 million grant for truck parking and the cancelation of a rulemaking that would have limited top speeds for heavy-duty trucks.

“While the country sleeps, truckers grind through the night to help keep shelves stocked, families fed, and businesses humming,” Duffy said in a followup statement issued by DOT. “It’s a job that requires grit and dedication. But for too long Washington, DC has made work harder for truckers. That ends today. Thanks to President Trump, we’re getting Washington out of your trucks and your business.”