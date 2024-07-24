Legal challenges ahead for truck speed, hours-of-service rules?

WASHINGTON — With dust starting to settle after the landmark Supreme Court Chevron decision upended the federal rulemaking process, Republican lawmakers are eager to hear about rules that small-business truckers would like to see challenged.

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh testifies on Wednesday. Photo: House T&I Committee

“I think first and foremost is the speed limiter rule that’s been floated around,” said Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, testifying before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday.

The rule, which the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is looking to cap – potentially at as low as 60 mph for trucks – is scheduled to be published by the FMCSA next year.

“Also, more flexibility in the hours-of-service [rules] would be very helpful, and eliminating the [Department of Labor’s] overtime exemption for driver pay,” Pugh said. “That was put in place in 1938. Truckers right now give away 20, 30 hours a week [due to trucking companies being exempt from having to pay drivers overtime]. That would also help manage the speed and other safety-related issues we’re talking about here.”



