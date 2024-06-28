Supreme Court ruling could boost freight carriers’ legal powers

WASHINGTON — Freight carriers that want to challenge regulations that govern them may have received a significant boost from the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday in a decision that overturns a 40-year precedent of deference given to federal agencies.

The high court decided 6-3 to overrule the Chevron doctrine, a policy challenged in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo that requires lower courts to defer to regulatory agencies in legal challenges of regulations that agencies have interpreted from ambiguous statutes.

The doctrine allowed federal agencies to interpret unclear laws approved by Congress using a two-part test:

Checking if Congress had clearly addressed the issue.

If not, determining if the agency’s interpretation was reasonable.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who voted with the majority, wrote in the 114-page opinion that the doctrine “forces judges to abandon the best reading of the law in favor of views of those presently holding the reins of the Executive Branch. It requires judges to change, and change again, their interpretations of the law as and when the government demands. Rather than insulate adjudication from power and politics to ensure a fair hearing … Chevron deference requires courts to ‘place a finger on the scales of justice in favor of the most powerful of litigants, the federal government.’”



