Is $69,000 a year enough for driving a truck?

I have spent a lifetime with trucking. From the 80’s through the post 9-11. Ending in 2010 due to several federally medical issues including blindness. ALL Seafood, Grocery, Dry Goods, Meat in particular (You could wait three days at say Garden City Kansas while they cut to order your specific trailer reefer load of meat into 550 boxes onto the floor about 50000 pounds worth.) pay zero.

Wife joined me as a full CDL A Trucker team. We ran high dollar pharmacy drop hook overnights anywhere east of Denver out of Memphis for McKesson. We also hauled Blood Plasma fresh from LA to Avenel NJ twice weekly round trips straight through. 6300 miles actual per week. Ran about 210,000 miles together that year. OR… 306 service days times 24 hours away from home at work logged in the 18 wheeler for a gross filed wages of 68,000 dollars jointly between myself and wife.

That worked out to .34 cents a mile for me, same for wife. Or put another way 7420 hours worked in 2000-2001. Wages came out to about 4.52 a hour for me and same for wife Gross Pay. There was no money in trucking then. I ended the 2001 after 9-11 at 49 cents a mile which is the absolute top pay in the entire industry that year. No waiting anything. Strictly drop hook go.

I recall breaking my back working for Sysco, Americold, Hunts Point and Assoicated Grocers and all sorts of places around the USA UNPAID. Take you 24 to 30 hours to wait for a dock (Walmart Denver made me wait 19 hours to dock, then charged us 60 dollars to unload over 9 hours destroying the next preplanned load east.) Americold Salinas CA pulled us in (Me and Wife) to ready wait at their loading dock in the summer of 2001 ready to go at a moments notice when load is put in a precooled trailer being held at negative 25 degrees.

That was a 84 hour wait to load. Then three days to get to Denver. (About a thousand miles paid) and another day to unload. 6 goddamn days for less than a minimum wage fast food earner. I think we were given that problem load as a punishment because the San Fran Ternimal of FFE that year contained a countrys worth of solo drivers on call up and down the west coast that could have loaded it instead of wasting a valuable blood plasma team. We had savings and ate the losses.

ECK Miller out of Rockport IN made me sit in the 1995 time for days waiting on a phone call to see about getting a load. This is in a flatbed in the heart of Steel Mill and Aluminum country. Punished. Starved out actually. I finally ran out my savings and Maryland awarded me for cause leaving that company against them for 7 months unemployment. In turn that company quit specifically hiring any more drivers from Maryland and specifically under Indiana Law blacklisted me legally. So I was out of trucking almost three years running locally in a paving truck. The economic losses were horrendous during that time.

Wages? HA> Overtime forget it. Feast and famine. I am extremely seasoned and particularly bitter and angry at the lack of good money to drivers since Deregulation. Yes I was around truckers before Deregulation and in those days in the 60’s and 70’s everything was regulated including money and wages. EVERYONE who worked hard had so much money they could not spend it all every week. Deregulation killed it in the late 70’s

The Trucking Industry made sure to take advantage of tax help from the Government (The People) by gaining approximately 7000 dollars a head per immigrant driver who was able to get a CDL in the USA and drive at 24 cents a mile. Wages none of us would touch or accept as having seen that failed from top pay in the 70’s to absolute starvation wages in the late 90’s

I can go on. But inflation between the 80’s 30K annual wages with no bills or anything to worry about to 70,000 in 2001 with two drivers and everything paid off was no money. Fast forward to 2010, I was a crew boss at a auction house responsible for 30 CDL drivers at minimum wage of 40 dollars a truck sale day once a month. As long as gasoline, withholding and lunch costs were less than 12 dollars total work was profitable.

Only one company in the December of 2001 that hired me JB Hunt of North Little Rock Arkansas sent me to get rolls of paper in southern arkansas my first day. In a older 1984 cabover no less. Working condions was a step down. HOWEVER the minute I hooked to that trailer and put in the loaded call on satellite, the JBH Company made a instant payroll direct deposit to my bank and to my cash card exact net wages About 310 some dollars for the next 3 days work after taxes and withholding to me.)

Suddenly I could send money home to wife, have a exact amount needed to do three days driving and eating and the rest went to savings. A first. Unfortunately later that month I had to quit because again there was no money in it. Food costs retail in the truckstop has tripled in 30 years and truckstops closed resturants and started maintaining bad fast food places with no places inside to sit and rest to do paperwork in the old tradition. So there was no point. I was blind for the first time soon after anyway. Ive been blind four times since. Surgery took care of it each time at about a total cost of 180,000 or so. Paid for by Medicare. (Disability)

There is no money then, ever and even now there is still no money in the industry. I stand against the shippers, brokers, trucking companies and the Government who all colluded to keep costs low by shafting the socalled professionals with very low wages in inflationary times of peace and even war. You had to find very specific kinds of freight like Blood Plasma, Medical Drugs and high dollar stuff around the USA to make money handover fist. Then again if you lost a two million dollar load of painkillers or your life… you are responsible for it all.

There is no money even in that. Thank god I am not able to continue trucking under the ever increasingly strict federal rules and laws. Some of which destroy good drivers before they have a chance to discover for themselves after 7000 dollar trucking school, 1000 to get through orientation and another 1000 for savings until paid first time in actual paycheck should they survive all that on 300 dollars a week of training with a trainer for months. Thats a form of cost savings to the company. Incessant training. I can show a holding of CDL for 36 years in my lifetime and have experiences that no longer are on paper or computer records and are still treated as a high school kid who just got a fresh CDL yesterday at wages so low there is no way to make a good live on it.

Raising a family with wife and children plus a house and land and bills? Nope. If a trucker was smart they made sure that never happened as I did. No family, no children, no bills and a small home paid for outright. Cash. Utilities paid a year in advance. Then we go trucking. All thats left is a little bit of taxes and daily food. Thats it. Wages covered that at least.

Thats not being human to live. And countless future generations are unborn in my personal life not to have children. Ever. Because trucking is not a economic powerhouse as it was in the 70’s I am having a 56th birthday today and I have spent most of today counting losses in 36 years of holding a CDL. I dont have that any more. I have absolutely no desire to get it. Even if I wanted to I would be rejected by Insurance because of Chronic Pain Managment history among other things. So there is no point. What a loss to the Nation. I’ll die a trucker. But have nothing to do with today’s overregulated, non paying and personal liabilities and enforcement too strong to accept as part of trucking anymore. I reject it.

They can repeal all that overtime act since the 1934 ICC law. They can and should. But four Generations of truckers since then in the tens of millions will spin in their graves because of all these enormous economic and human toll of not paying them or me properly because of that goddamn act. And the cooperation among the shippers, recievers, Companies and Goverment to contain costs. Which usually means keep wages dirt cheap or none at all.

I cannot go into a grocery store today and assess 12 pallets worth of food items being stocked by the stockboys on minimum wage. I know exactly how many hours it will take me personally to unload that from a tractor trailer into a food distribution (About 7 hours on up… unpaid) and if none of it was rejected for damage etc… you got very little wages overall on the trip to it.

Yes I am embittered. You could as a Nation cut me a ten million dollar check as to every single individual who ever drove a tractor trailer going back to 1934, it will not ease or assausge the losses and pain accumulated on no money over all those lifetimes. So Go and repeal it. Pat yourselves on the back.

Serves us all right with robot trucks and no human drivers in the near future because humans cost too much.