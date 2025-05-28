Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


NewsTrucking Regulation

FMCSA streamlines regulations on truck routing, civil penalties

Changes will give motor carriers more clarity, agency says

John Gallagher
·
Regulators are taking steps to clarify truck safety regulations. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making changes to two truck safety regulations to eliminate potential red tape and improve consistency and clarity for the industry.

In a final rule that takes effect on Friday, FMCSA is repealing for-hire motor carrier routing regulations as they relate to serving municipalities and unincorporated communities, according to a notice posted on Tuesday.

“The purpose of this final rule is to remove an outdated regulation … as it no longer accurately reflects the agency’s current statutory authority,” FMCSA stated.

The motor carrier routing regulation authorizes freight carriers and freight forwarders to serve points within the commercial zones and territorial limits of municipalities and unincorporated communities.

However, federal law does not authorize FMCSA to include routing limitations when granting operating authority to U.S.-domiciled motor carriers, the agency stated, which makes the motor carrier routing regulation obsolete.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.