FMCSA streamlines regulations on truck routing, civil penalties

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making changes to two truck safety regulations to eliminate potential red tape and improve consistency and clarity for the industry.

In a final rule that takes effect on Friday, FMCSA is repealing for-hire motor carrier routing regulations as they relate to serving municipalities and unincorporated communities, according to a notice posted on Tuesday.

“The purpose of this final rule is to remove an outdated regulation … as it no longer accurately reflects the agency’s current statutory authority,” FMCSA stated.

The motor carrier routing regulation authorizes freight carriers and freight forwarders to serve points within the commercial zones and territorial limits of municipalities and unincorporated communities.

However, federal law does not authorize FMCSA to include routing limitations when granting operating authority to U.S.-domiciled motor carriers, the agency stated, which makes the motor carrier routing regulation obsolete.