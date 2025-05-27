Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


FMCSA unveils 18 proposed rule changes

New rules range from accident reporting requirements to rear-impact guard labeling

John Gallagher
Regulators at DOT posted a flurry of proposed rules on Tuesday. (Photo: John Gallagher/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing 18 rule changes aimed at simplifying regulatory compliance for truck drivers and motor carriers.

According to a list of notices published on Tuesday, the proposed rules, to be formally released on Friday, will have 60-day comment periods.

The rules include:

Removal of self-reporting requirement

FMCSA proposes to revise its regulations requiring commercial driver’s license holders to self-report motor vehicle violations to their state. “With the implementation of the exclusive electronic exchange of violations between state drivers licensing agencies in 2024, self-reporting is no longer necessary.”

To continue reading this article...

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.