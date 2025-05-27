FMCSA unveils 18 proposed rule changes

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing 18 rule changes aimed at simplifying regulatory compliance for truck drivers and motor carriers.

According to a list of notices published on Tuesday, the proposed rules, to be formally released on Friday, will have 60-day comment periods.

The rules include:

Removal of self-reporting requirement

FMCSA proposes to revise its regulations requiring commercial driver’s license holders to self-report motor vehicle violations to their state. “With the implementation of the exclusive electronic exchange of violations between state drivers licensing agencies in 2024, self-reporting is no longer necessary.”