NewsTrucking Regulation

FMCSA makes up to $90M available in FY2025 grants

Programs include those supporting driver safety training, truck parking capacity

John Gallagher
Driver training, truck parking support included in new round of FMCSA grants. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has opened fiscal year 2025 applications for three discretionary grant programs that emphasize driver safety training, truck parking and trucking applications that employ real-time data.

“These grants, which could total more than $90 million, will fund projects that advance the development and delivery of motor carrier safety training to non-Federal employees and provide commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operator training to future commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders,” FMCSA said in a press statement.

The Notices of Funding Opportunity, applications for which are due by June 20, apply to the following programs:

High Priority Innovative Technology Deployment (HP-ITD) Grants: These fund “innovative and impactful projects that advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for CMV operations.”

They also support and maintain CMV information systems and networks to link federal motor carrier safety information systems with state CMV systems, improve safety and productivity of CMVs and commercial drivers, increase driver notification systems (including truck parking and work zone notifications), and reduce costs associated with CMV operations and regulatory requirements.

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.