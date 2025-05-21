FMCSA makes up to $90M available in FY2025 grants

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has opened fiscal year 2025 applications for three discretionary grant programs that emphasize driver safety training, truck parking and trucking applications that employ real-time data.

“These grants, which could total more than $90 million, will fund projects that advance the development and delivery of motor carrier safety training to non-Federal employees and provide commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operator training to future commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders,” FMCSA said in a press statement.

The Notices of Funding Opportunity, applications for which are due by June 20, apply to the following programs:

High Priority Innovative Technology Deployment (HP-ITD) Grants: These fund “innovative and impactful projects that advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for CMV operations.”

They also support and maintain CMV information systems and networks to link federal motor carrier safety information systems with state CMV systems, improve safety and productivity of CMVs and commercial drivers, increase driver notification systems (including truck parking and work zone notifications), and reduce costs associated with CMV operations and regulatory requirements.