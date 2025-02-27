House lawmakers reintroduce truck parking bill

WASHINGTON — The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act was reintroduced in Congress on Thursday to dedicate federal grants specifically for increasing available parking spaces desperately needed by truckers for resting during off-duty hours.
The latest version of the bill would set aside $755 million over five years (FY2025 through FY 2029) that would be available through a competitive grant program. Similar legislation was introduced in 2021 and in 2023.
“I grew up in a family trucking business,” said Mike Bost, R-Ill., who reintroduced the bill in the U.S. House along with Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., and Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.
“I know firsthand how difficult, and oftentimes dangerous, it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park. By expanding access to parking options for truckers, we are making our roads safer for all commuters and ensuring that goods and supplies are shipped to market in the most efficient way possible. This is a matter of public safety for everyone and I’m committed to do all I can to drive this legislation over the finish line.”
Owner-operators and carriers have been pushing lawmakers on the issue as one of their top concerns for the past five years.
“I can tell you firsthand that when truckers don’t have a safe place to park, we are put in a no-win situation,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.
“We must either continue to drive while fatigued or out of legal driving time, or park in an undesignated and unsafe location like the side of the road or abandoned lot. It forces truck drivers to make a choice between safety and following federal Hours-of-Service rules. The current situation isn’t safe for the truck driver and it’s not safe for others on the road.”
American Trucking Association President Chris Spear agreed, calling the lack of truck parking an unacceptable risk to both truckers and the nation’s motoring public. Congress must step in to provide a solution.”
Projects eligible for grants under the legislation include new standalone “safety rest areas” for truck parking or adding parking spaces adjacent to private commercial truck stops or travel plazas.
Federal funds could also be used to reopen existing weigh stations, safety rest areas or park-and-ride facilities for commercial truck parking.
