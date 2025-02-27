House lawmakers reintroduce truck parking bill

WASHINGTON — The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act was reintroduced in Congress on Thursday to dedicate federal grants specifically for increasing available parking spaces desperately needed by truckers for resting during off-duty hours.

The latest version of the bill would set aside $755 million over five years (FY2025 through FY 2029) that would be available through a competitive grant program. Similar legislation was introduced in 2021 and in 2023.

“I grew up in a family trucking business,” said Mike Bost, R-Ill., who reintroduced the bill in the U.S. House along with Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Pete Stauber, R-Minn., and Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.

“I know firsthand how difficult, and oftentimes dangerous, it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park. By expanding access to parking options for truckers, we are making our roads safer for all commuters and ensuring that goods and supplies are shipped to market in the most efficient way possible. This is a matter of public safety for everyone and I’m committed to do all I can to drive this legislation over the finish line.”



