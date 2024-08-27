DOT awards $3.5 million for truck driver training

WASHINGTON — The federal government has released millions of dollars to 27 community colleges across the country to boost training for new and current truck drivers as well as military veterans.

The $3.5 million in competitive grants awarded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) Grant Program aims to increase the number of CDL holders who have received enhanced operator safety training, according to FMCSA, with a focus on helping current or former members of the military and their spouses transition to trucking careers.

Grant award winners received an average of $130,000.

“At FMCSA, our job is all about safety – that includes safety of the roadways and safety of our nation’s commercial motor vehicle drivers,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White in a news release.



