DOT takes heat for drug testing certification delays

WASHINGTON — Drug testing facilities that have invested in oral-fluid-based testing for motor carriers, airlines, railroads and pipeline operators are pushing back on a proposal by the U.S. Department of Transportation that would temporarily reinstate urine-testing requirements.

DOT’s notice of proposed rulemaking, published in December, would revise its May 2023 drug testing procedures final rule, which became effective in June 2023.

In the final rule, DOT codified a procedure requiring that an oral fluid test – rather than a urine test – be conducted in certain circumstances when an observed collection is required, for example, if the original sample was invalid without a medical explanation, or to satisfy a successful return to duty for a truck driver.

However, oral fluid testing cannot be implemented until the Department of Health and Human Services certifies at least two laboratories, one to serve as a primary laboratory and a second to serve as a split-specimen laboratory – something HHS has not yet been able to do.



