New drug hair testing guidelines delayed until May 2025

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has again pushed back its schedule for publishing revised mandatory guidelines for drug testing hair under testing programs used at federal agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The revised guidelines, originally scheduled to be published in June 2023, have been delayed until May 2025, according to the Office of Management and Budget’s fall regulatory agenda. The guidelines were pushed back twice previously, to November 2023 and again to October 2024.

FMCSA has emphasized in the past that dates in OMB’s regulatory agenda, which is published in the fall and spring, are estimates, not “definite dates for regulatory and deregulatory actions,” according to the agency.

“There are a number of reasons why the timeline for a particular regulatory or deregulatory action may shift. Some reasons may include additional time for research, analysis, and stakeholder engagement or a number of other factors.”



