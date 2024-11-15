FMCSA’s CDL rule will be test for safety, freight capacity

WASHINGTON — How effective a new CDL requirement is at keeping the roads safer from drug and alcohol abusers could hinge on the ability of individual states to implement the change that will affect tens of thousands of truck drivers.

The new requirement, referred to by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as Clearinghouse II and scheduled to take effect Monday, will immediately revoke the driving privileges of close to 200,000 CDL holders, based on the latest Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse data compiled by FMCSA.

A truck driver with a drug or alcohol violation in the clearinghouse database as of next Monday will be prohibited from performing any “safety-sensitive functions” – including driving a truck – until the driver completes FMCSA’s return-to-duty (RTD) process, which involves education, treatment and an RTD test.

But how the new rule will improve safety, as well as trucking capacity, will depend at least in part on how each state implements it. FMCSA deliberately gave deference to state driver’s license agencies, which will have 60 days after they’re notified by FMCSA that a driver residing in that state is in prohibited status to complete and record the CDL downgrade on the driver’s record.



