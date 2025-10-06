Lawmaker pushes to end Mexico/Canada trucking reciprocity

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced last week could take the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s recent restrictions on foreign truck drivers to a whole new level.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The Protecting America’s Roads Act, introduced by Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, is largely aimed at codifying into law FMCSA’s recent Interim Final Rule (IFR) cracking down on non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, and by extension foreign truck drivers.

Credit: Rep. Beth Van Duyne

But Van Duyne’s bill would push those restrictions further by attempting to end CDL reciprocity agreements with foreign countries – which currently exist only between Mexico and Canada.

“It is time to end the danger posed by illegal immigrant and foreign national truck drivers who are not capable of safely operating an 18-wheel commercial vehicle or, in many cases, understanding English language warning signs and road instructions,” Van Duyne said in a statement.