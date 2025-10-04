California, Oregon halt non-domiciled CDLs amid federal crack down

California and Oregon have suspended the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) following an emergency federal order aimed at tightening eligibility requirements for foreign drivers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), under Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, announced Sept. 26 that states must immediately stop issuing or renewing limited-term legal presence CDLs and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) until new federal standards are in place.

“What our team has discovered should disturb and anger every American,” Duffy said in a news release. “Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers — oftentimes illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road, and I won’t stand for it.”

The move follows a nationwide Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) audit that uncovered widespread non-compliance and linked at least five fatal crashes this year to non-domiciled CDL holders.