Texas stops issuing CDLs to non-citizens to comply with feds

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Tuesday it has halted the issuance of commercial driver licenses (CDLs) to non-citizens, following a new federal directive aimed at tightening commercial licensing rules.

Effective immediately, Texas will no longer issue, renew, or reissue CDLs for drivers who are refugees, asylees, or recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Pending applications and testing will also be suspended until further notice.

A non-domiciled CDL is a commercial driver’s license issued to someone who is not a permanent resident of the state (or the U.S.) but is legally present for work.

Industry groups have voiced support for stricter enforcement.