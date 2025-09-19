Watchdog targets FMCSA on English proficiency testing

WASHINGTON — A government watchdog has launched an audit of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s oversight of state agencies to ensure English proficiency requirements are being met during testing for a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

An audit notice posted on Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) stated that the goal of FMCSA’s national CDL program is to reduce the number and severity of crashes by verifying that only qualified drivers possess a CDL.

CDL testing, the OIG noted, is performed by either a state driver’s licensing agency (SDLA) or approved third-party testers and examiners, and FMCSA is responsible for verifying SDLAs’ compliance with CDL testing regulations.

“To obtain a CDL, applicants must show they are qualified to operate a commercial vehicle by passing both a knowledge test and a skills test, the latter of which must be administered in English per federal regulation,” the OIG stated.