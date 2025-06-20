Senate bill demands English tests for truckers

WASHINGTON — New legislation in the Senate further tightens recent federal English proficiency mandates for truckers by requiring drivers to test their reading and speaking skills before being issued a CDL.

The Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act, introduced on Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, would require all those applying to operate a commercial truck be tested on “their ability to read and understand traffic signs, communicate in English with law enforcement, and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” according to press release issued with the bill.

The bill also prohibits the proficiency tests from being administered in languages other than English.

“Common sense would tell us that anyone driving on American roads, especially those operating large trucks and trailers, should be capable of understanding what the road signs say or how to communicate with police,” Marshall stated in press release.