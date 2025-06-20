Senate bill demands English tests for truckers

WASHINGTON — New legislation in the Senate further tightens recent federal English proficiency mandates for truckers by requiring drivers to test their reading and speaking skills before being issued a CDL.
The Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act, introduced on Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, would require all those applying to operate a commercial truck be tested on “their ability to read and understand traffic signs, communicate in English with law enforcement, and provide and receive feedback and directions in English,” according to press release issued with the bill.
The bill also prohibits the proficiency tests from being administered in languages other than English.
“Common sense would tell us that anyone driving on American roads, especially those operating large trucks and trailers, should be capable of understanding what the road signs say or how to communicate with police,” Marshall stated in press release.
“Kansans deserve to know that commercial operators are held to the highest safety standards. I am proud to introduce legislation that ensures those driving the largest vehicles on the road can understand the official language of America: English.”
U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., are also sponsoring the bill.
“English proficiency for commercial truck drivers isn’t just practical, it can be a matter of life and death,” Hyde-Smith said. “The unwillingness of previous administrations to enforce this commonsense regulation undermines roadway safety and puts all drivers at risk. I’m proud to work with Senator Marshall to restore this critical safety standard.”
The legislation builds on an executive order by President Trump in April that replaced guidance issued during the Obama administration with a new policy requiring that truckers who violate English proficiency regulations be placed out of service.
Trump’s executive order was followed in May by an order signed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issuing formal English proficiency guidelines for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Lawmakers want to codify the new policy into law.
Related articles:
- Duffy restores English language proficiency enforcement for truckers
- Is English proficiency enforcement the right focus for safer roads?
- FMCSA exempts deaf drivers despite CVTA objections