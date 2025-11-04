CDL overhaul tailspins Ukrainian truckers

WASHINGTON — Refugees who fled the war in Ukraine under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program want the Trump administration to take their plight into account when enforcing new commercial driver’s license restrictions on foreign drivers.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s non-domicile commercial driver’s license interim final rule (IFR), which went into effect immediately when it was issued on September 29, has so far generated over 4,000 comments.

FMCSA said it will consider them and “determine whether to make any revisions to the rule” as a result. The deadline for submissions is November 28.

Unless FMCSA provides exemptions or contingencies to the rule, Ukrainians in the U4U program with legal CDLs and safe driving records are telling the agency that they will be unfairly kicked out of the industry.