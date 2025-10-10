Insurance Companies Likely to Take Hard Stance on Non-Domiciled CDLs

Enforcement and Insurance Implications

A change in insurance policies could be coming to the trucking industry, signaling a major shift in their approach to non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). As enforcement of the new non-domiciled CDL rule takes shape, insurance companies are likely to position themselves to avoid potential liability exposure.

According to an insurance executive at one of the largest brokers in the country, who spoke on condition of anonymity, he expects that insurance carriers are likely to implement policy changes that explicitly prevent the hiring of drivers with non-domiciled CDLs within the next year. The concern stems from the potential for “nuclear verdicts” in accident cases involving non-domiciled CDL holders, as juries may show little sympathy toward carriers employing drivers whose licenses may be invalid under the new regulations—especially after DOT Secretary Duffy has come out so strongly against the states that issue non-domiciled CDLs.

His words of warning when referring to carriers and brokers looking the other way on non-domiciled CDLs: “It’s all over.”