Performance Food Group, US Foods end merger talks

Performance Food Group and US Foods have ended talks that would have created the largest domestic foodservice company and one of the nation’s largest private fleets.

Both companies operate more than 6,000 tractors. A combination would have created the biggest food distributor in the U.S. with over $100 billion in annual net sales. Richmond, Virginia-based Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) has approximately 155 distribution centers and Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods (NYSE: USFD) has over 70.

The combined market capitalization would have been north of $30 billion, rivaling the largest food distributor, Houston-based Sysco (NYSE: SYY), which has a $36 billion market cap.

Sysco generates over $80 billion in net sales annually through its 337 distribution centers in 10 countries. It has a fleet of over 19,000 delivery vehicles.