RXO flags ‘fragile’ TL capacity makeup entering 2026

The truckload spot market remained subdued in the third quarter and a modest peak season will likely keep a lid on rate increases in the fourth quarter, freight broker RXO outlined in its quarterly outlook released Thursday. However, the company said increased regulatory action targeting non-compliant CDL holders could tip the scales next year, ushering in “freight rate volatility.”

RXO’s (NYSE: RXO) Curve report showed TL spot rates (excluding fuel) were up just 1.8% year over year in the third quarter – a third consecutive period of slowing rate growth. (The index logged y/y rate increases of 6.5% in the second quarter, 9.1% in the first quarter and 11.6% in the 2024 fourth quarter.) The company’s all-in rate index, which includes fuel, was also just slightly inflationary in the third quarter.

Contract rates were up 2.1% y/y in the period, which was an acceleration from the 1.1% increase recorded in the second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company summed up the third quarter as a period in which “shippers enjoyed relatively high tender acceptance rates, easy capacity and only slight rate increases in their RFPs,” while carriers “remained under significant cost pressure.”