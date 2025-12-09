Lineage eyes $110M lift from warehouse tech rollout

Cold storage warehouse operator Lineage, Inc. provided an update on some longer-term initiatives after the market closed on Monday. It also provided an expected financial contribution from the increased adoption of its proprietary warehouse execution system, LinOS.

The Novi, Michigan-based company’s management team provided a market update to analysts and investors during a Monday call that was in line with commentary provided on its third-quarter call in early November. It said demand remains muted given high food costs, which are weighing on how much inventory its customers are willing to hold.

Lineage also said the temperature-controlled warehousing market has 9.5% excess capacity given recent facility additions. Square footage grew 10.5% across the industry from 2021 to 2024. Further, supply is expected to be up 4% this year and 1.5% higher next year. Surprisingly, occupancy across Lineage’s (NASDAQ: LINE) nearly 500-warehouse footprint, which touches approximately 30% of the calories consumed in the U.S., is down just 300 basis points from 2021 to 75%.

Lineage touted numerous initiatives designed to streamline operations and lower costs. Digital uniformity across warehouses, enhanced decision-making algorithms, an improved customer visibility platform (Lineage Link) and energy optimization efforts are some of the core strategies. The company also said it expects to generate $110 million in incremental annual EBITDA over the next three to five years as LinOS is rolled out to over 250 locations by 2029.