Lineage trims full-year outlook on tariff overhang

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. said high food prices are impacting the amount of inventory customers are holding. While it expects occupancy to improve in the fourth quarter, it lowered its full-year outlook due to continued trade uncertainty.

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) reported a net loss of $112 million for the third quarter on Wednesday before the market opened. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which excludes depreciation, acquisition and restructuring costs (among other items) of 85 cents per share was 5 cents lower year over year.

The company reported consolidated net revenue of $1.38 billion, 3% higher y/y, and in line with the consensus estimate.

Table: Lineage’s key performance indicators

On a same-warehouse comparison, pallet throughput declined 2% y/y, but storage revenue per pallet was up 1%. (The metrics were up 1% and 2%, respectively, from the second quarter.)