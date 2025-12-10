Enterprise enters heavy-truck market with Hogan acquisition

Car-and-truck rental company Enterprise Mobility announced it has completed the acquisition of truck lessor and dedicated operator Hogan. The deal adds rolling stock totaling more than 10,000 units to Enterprise’s portfolio and provides it an entrance into the heavy-truck market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Both companies are family-owned businesses based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hogan provides a range of truck leasing and rental options on its fleet of tractors and trailers, straight trucks, refrigerated trucks, and cargo vans. The company also provides dedicated transportation and brokerage services. Hogan has over 3,000 employees at more than 50 locations across the U.S.

“With an expanded portfolio that now offers every vehicle class in North America, the business is well positioned to deliver custom mobility solutions to address each customer’s unique needs,” said Chrissy Taylor, president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility, in a news release.