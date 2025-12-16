Cass TL Linehaul Index extends positive run

Shipment counts were off again in November but higher rates kept total freight spend largely in line with year-ago levels, according to monthly data from Cass Information Systems.

Cass’ multimodal shipments index increased 0.7% from October to November (up 2.7% seasonally adjusted). However, the index was down 7.6% year over year and 8.2% lower on a two-year comparison. (November produced the smallest two-year-stacked decline in four months.)

The volumes index is projected to decline 4% y/y in December and finish full-year 2025 down 6%.

“After truckload volumes briefly improved in Q3 ahead of the October 5 import tariff deadline, they have softened again so far in Q4 as pre-tariff stocks are drawn down,” the Tuesday report said. “Resilient early holiday consumer spending data suggest some pent-up demand could be building, but tariffs are likely to continue to press prices higher and affordability lower in 2026.”