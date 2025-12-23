Activist investor pushes Americold to revamp strategy

Cold storage warehouse operator Americold announced it has entered a cooperation agreement with activist investor Ancora Group Holdings. The deal adds two board members and establishes a new finance committee to oversee existing shareholder value initiatives.

Strategic investors Joseph Reece, a managing partner at SilverBox Capital, and Stephen Sleigh, a senior advisor at Blue Wolf Capital Partners, were appointed to the board on Monday and will serve on the finance committee. Reece was also added to the investment committee while Sleigh will serve on the audit committee.

The finance committee will review the company’s portfolio and make recommendations for potential sales or divestitures. It will also focus on ways to reduce Americold’s debt and maintain its dividend.

The board size was increased to include 11 directors but will be reduced by one seat at the 2026 annual meeting.