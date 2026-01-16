Cost management drives Q4 beat at J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stated during a call with analysts on Thursday evening that “demand is solid” and that the company is actively taking market share. However, these gains may be specific to J.B. Hunt, as it is aligned with customers that are also winning share in their respective industries.

Tightening in the truckload market began the week before Thanksgiving, carrying through the end of the year. While the trend has held through the first two weeks of the new year, management was hesitant to commit to firm guidance, noting past head fakes in this cycle. However, it said the recent strength is occurring in the absence of severe winter weather and that customer inventories are lean.

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.90, 24 cents higher year over year and 9 cents ahead of consensus. (The 2024 fourth-quarter EPS result was adjusted to exclude $16 million, or 13 cents per share, in nonrecurring intangible asset impairments in its brokerage unit.)

Consolidated revenue of $3.1 billion was 2% lower y/y and just shy of the $3.12 billion consensus estimate. However, operating income increased 11% (on an adjusted basis) given cost takeouts across the organization and improved productivity.