Texas court rules Landstar to pay 100% of $23M accident verdict

Freight broker Landstar System again called out elevated insurance and claims expenses ahead of a quarterly earnings report. In a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company outlined $22 million in insurance-related charges taken during the recent quarter.

The filing said, “highly elevated insurance and claims costs of $56 million,” included $22 million (49 cents per share) in unfavorable claims activity.

It flagged $11 million (24 cents per share) in charges from two separate “tragic vehicular accidents” that occurred in the fourth quarter. The company is also increasing self-insured claim reserves by $5.3 million (12 cents per share) following an actuarial review.

Landstar also noted an adverse development in a Texas court.