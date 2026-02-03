Losses continue at Heartland; margin moves in right direction

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported another net loss on Tuesday, but again logged sequential operating improvement.

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company reported a headline net loss of $19.4 million, or 25 cents per share. However, the result included a $19 million impairment charge associated with its decision to integrate and rebrand the Contract Freighters, Inc. (CFI) fleet, which it acquired in 2022. Backing out the one-time charge moves the adjusted EPS line closer to a 6-cent loss, 2 cents better than the consensus estimate. (The adjusted loss was 5 cents per share when backing out deal-related amortization expenses.)

“We believe the investments made to improve our internal processes and systems along with the strategic decision to consolidate our two largest operating fleets of drivers into Heartland Express at the end of 2025, have and will continue to allow us to improve our operating results,” said CEO Mike Gerdin in a news release. “Further, we believe that this gives us the best probability for success and allows us to better capitalize on potential industry and market improvements in 2026.”

(Heartland does host a quarterly call.)