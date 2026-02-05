The Chameleon Network Behind the Indiana Crash That Left Four Dead Is an Old, Tired Story

On Tuesday afternoon, a 30-year-old truck driver from Philadelphia named Bekzhan Beishekeev failed to stop for slowed traffic on State Road 67 in Jay County, Indiana. He swerved into oncoming traffic and killed four Amish men from the Bryant community: Henry Eicher, 58, his sons Menno, 33, and Paul, 31, and Simon Schwartz, 22.

The truck bore a triangular mountain logo. That logo was all it took. It’s also why you see first responder photographers blocking these markings more now because they don’t want people digging. No matter what marking is on the door, the Sam Express logo is somewhere on the truck.

Within hours, the FreightX community and independent investigators had identified the carrier network behind the truck. Not because the crash exposed something new. Because the network had already been documented, flagged, reported, and investigated by industry professionals who have been sounding this alarm for years.

For those of us who have been doing this work online, this crash is a recurring nightmare. It’s the same bad actors, re-igniting the same scrutiny, after the same kind of tragedy that did not have to happen.

I began publicly sharing content about chameleon carriers between 2020 and 2022 because it’s what I do. At Trucksafe, my sidekick and Trucking Attorney, Brandon Wiseman, did a YouTube video on Chameleon Carriers as old as 2022. It’s the compliance work. It’s the investigative research. It’s the due diligence that this industry desperately needs. But what was once a niche concern has become mainstream. More tools, stronger platforms, and a growing community of investigators can now track these individuals and disseminate information in real time.

FreightX, the trucking intelligence community Tuesday’s crash: “This is a well-known web of multiple trucking companies and shell companies. 20, to be exact. And I JUST posted yesterday about an inactive trucking company actively recruiting drivers on Instagram… This is the active company.”

Danielle Chaffin wasn’t exaggerating. FreightX members have documented trucks from this network swapping company name decals and DOT numbers at truck stops in real time. One member recorded video of a driver who “pulled up with the company logo in the photo and, within minutes, was switching out his company name and DOT number. This is a daily occurrence, I see it constantly.”

In October 2025, a wreck near Vicksburg, Mississippi, involving a truck with markings tied to this same network prompted another wave of documentation. The truck’s name on the side was immediately recognized. As one driver reported: “MHP is telling my driver may be after midnight before it’s clear. Notice the name on the side of the truck… gotta be innocent loss of life.”

Tuesday’s crash in Indiana is not a discovery. It’s an indictment of a system that failed to act on information already available to anyone willing to look.

What Chameleon Carriers Actually Are

Before I lay out what we’ve found, let me be clear about something that gets lost in every one of these conversations: chameleon carrier identification is not just about a shared address.

A chameleon carrier operation is about concealment. It’s about constructing a network of entities designed to evade regulatory detection and enforcement. The connective tissue can be any combination of shared Vehicle Identification Numbers moving between authorities, common officers or registered agents across multiple DOT numbers, identical or overlapping phone numbers and email addresses, the same branding and logos regardless of which company name appears on the door, common insurance brokers and policies, shared Electronic Logging Device infrastructure, overlapping financial services and accounting providers, coordinated recruitment pipelines from the same geographic origin, sequential authority registrations suggesting pre-planned entity creation, and shared terminal facilities where multiple authorities operate from the same physical location.

In this network, we found all of those indicators. All of them.

The Network (An Abridged Version)

Sam Express Inc. (USDOT 3235924) is based in Palatine, Illinois. Its primary officer is listed as Saipidin Tutashov.

Read that last name again: Tutashov. Now look at these carriers:

Sam Express Inc (USDOT 3235924) lists Saipidin Tutashov as the primary officer out of Palatine, Illinois. Tutash Express Inc (USDOT 3487141) lists Syrazhidin Zhalaldin Uulu in South Holland. Tutash Express 1 LLC (USDOT 4005857), whose authority was involuntarily revoked, lists Sultan D Musaev in Hoffman Estates. KG Line Group Inc (USDOT 3487333) lists Mirlanbek Murzapazylov in Streamwood, the same man photographed wearing a Sam Express polo at a broker summit. AJ Partners LLC (USDOT 3617842) lists Isabek Arystankulov in Hoffman Estates. Two newly identified carriers extend the pattern: ITSMARTOFU LLC (USDOT 3533458, MC 1333060) is active in Palos Hills with a 50% driver out-of-service rate and 33.3% vehicle out-of-service rate. SANGAM TRANSPORT INC (USDOT 3589101, MC 1213164) in Mt Prospect lists Azamat Kenjebaev as primary officer and carries a 66.7% vehicle out-of-service rate. KG Line Group’s insurance policy KMC1066158 is pending cancellation effective January 21, 2026.

Tutash Express Inc (USDOT 3487141). Tutash Express 1 LLC (USDOT 4005857). Tutash Cargo LLC in Palatine. The network is literally named after the guy running Sam Express. They didn’t even try to hide it.

Each of those officer names is in Kyrgyz. These are names from Kyrgyzstan, the Central Asian nation whose phone number (+996) appears publicly on Sam Express’s website and social media. The driver who killed four people on Tuesday? Bekzhan Beishekeev. Also a Kyrgyz name. This isn’t a coincidence. This is a pipeline.

Carriers Identified

Since our initial reporting, additional carriers have been identified as connected to, or exhibiting operational patterns similar to, this network. ITSMARTOFU LLC (USDOT 3533458, MC 1333060), based in Palos Hills, Illinois, carries a 50% driver out-of-service rate and a 33.3% vehicle out-of-service rate. No safety rating has been assigned.

SANGAM TRANSPORT INC (USDOT 3589101, MC 1213164) out of Mt Prospect, Illinois, shows a 66.7% vehicle out-of-service rate. Two out of every three vehicles inspected were placed out of service. Its primary officer is Azamat Kenjebaev, another Kyrgyz name. Interestingly, a person with this name also appears on LinkedIn as a Linux System Administrator at a healthcare software company in Georgia. Whether this is the same individual or a coincidence, the pattern of non-trucking professionals appearing as officers on carrier registrations is itself a hallmark of chameleon operations.

The Smoking Gun, A Photo, A Polo, and 139 Shared Trucks

Mirlanbek Murzapazylov is listed as the primary officer of KG Line Group Inc, which claims to operate 310 trucks from a $610,000 residential home in Streamwood, Illinois. He was photographed at the Broker Carrier Summit in Orlando, Florida, wearing a Sam Express polo shirt.

That photograph is wild because we know he’s not actually Sam Express; he actually runs AJ Partners on paper.

Federal carrier registration data shows that AJ Partners LLC (USDOT 3617842) has shared 139 Vehicle Identification Numbers with Tutash Express Inc (USDOT 3487141). AJ Partners has also shared 36 VINs with KG Line Group (USDOT 3487333). The same trucks, inspected under different DOT numbers. That’s the textbook definition of a chameleon carrier network.

According to the Government Accountability Office, chameleon carriers are three times more likely to be involved in serious crashes than legitimate operators. From 2005 to 2010, the GAO found that 18% of carriers with chameleon attributes were involved in severe crashes, compared to just 6% of new applicants without those red flags.

KG Line Group: Insurance Cancellation, Amazon Freight, and a Driver Who Can’t Read English

KG Line Group Inc (USDOT 3487333) now has two active risk factors flagged in federal safety data. Its insurance policy (KMC1066158) is pending cancellation effective January 21, 2026. It also has an ELP out-of-service history dating back to December 2025.

The inspection record from November 26, 2025, tells a story that should alarm every shipper using this network.

Inspection ID 86443266, conducted on I-80 westbound in Illinois, documented a KG Line Group driver hauling freight for Amazon who was placed out of service under 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2) because the driver could not read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records.

The same driver was also cited for speeding and improper lane change. The vehicle was a Volvo Truck with VIN 4V4KC9EH5FN181577.

A driver operating an 80,000-pound truck on Interstate 80, hauling Amazon freight, could not communicate in English with law enforcement or read highway signs. That’s not a regulatory technicality. That’s an imminent safety hazard. And it’s operating under a carrier whose insurance is about to be cancelled.

The Safety Record: 98+ Crashes and Counting

Nearly a hundred crashes across a network of carriers sharing the same equipment, the same officers, the same Kyrgyz recruitment pipeline. And that’s just what’s documented. That’s just what made it into FMCSA databases.

Tutash Express Inc leads the network with 1,803 inspections, 931 violations, 247 out-of-service orders, and 57 crashes in the past 24 months. KG Line Group follows with 544 inspections, 258 violations, 77 out-of-service orders, 11 crashes, and a 23.8% vehicle out-of-service rate. AJ Partners LLC has logged 417 inspections, 257 violations, 86 out-of-service orders, 10 crashes, and a 25.2% vehicle out-of-service rate — failing one in four vehicle inspections. Tutash Express 1 LLC, despite only 4 inspections, has 3 crashes and a 100% vehicle out-of-service rate, every single vehicle inspected was placed out of service. The newly identified ITSMARTOFU LLC carries a 50% driver out-of-service rate and 33.3% vehicle out-of-service rate. SANGAM TRANSPORT INC fails vehicle inspections at a 66.7% clip, two out of every three trucks pulled over get parked. Across the documented network, the totals exceed 2,993 inspections, 1,552 violations, 439 out-of-service orders, and 91 crashes. The national average vehicle out-of-service rate is 22.26%. The national average driver out-of-service rate is 6.67%. Most of this network exceeds both.

The Revoked Authority Still Reporting Mileage

Tutash Express 1 LLC (USDOT 4005857) had its operating authority involuntarily revoked on July 26, 2024.

Yet according to federal records, the carrier updated its MCS-150 form in January 2026, reported 128,962 miles driven in 2025, maintains a 100% vehicle out-of-service rate, has had 3 crashes despite only 4 inspections.

The Federal Civil Complaint Calls It A ‘Unified Fraudulent Enterprise’

A federal civil complaint filed in the Northern District of Illinois uses language that cuts to the core of this operation. It describes the network as a “unified fraudulent enterprise” in which nominally separate carriers operate as a single operation under common control.

The complaint alleges a predatory leasing scheme in which drivers were promised 88% of gross revenue but received falsified rate confirmations showing lower amounts. Drivers were charged $14,000 or more in fuel deductions that exceeded what was physically possible given the miles driven. A 12% dispatch fee was deducted for services that were never actually provided independently. Drivers paid $250 per pay period for insurance policies that were voidable because they were operating under a different authority than the one listed on the policy.

The complaint further alleges that when a driver operating under one authority in the network was involved in an incident, they would be transferred to a different authority within the same network, effectively resetting the safety record.

The ELD Manipulation Problem

Court filings reference HERO ELD, the electronic logging device used across this network, and allege that the device had “backdoor” capabilities allowing remote manipulation of Hours of Service records and Records of Duty Status. This means someone could alter a driver’s legally mandated rest and drive-time records from a remote location.

This isn’t an isolated allegation. Since October 2025, FMCSA has removed 14 ELD devices from its registered list for non-compliance. Colorado State University research funded by the FMCSA found that ELD data manipulation is often undetected by roadside inspectors. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued advisories about vulnerabilities in commercial ELD systems.

The broader ELD integrity crisis makes the allegations in this case more credible, not less.

The Insurance Question

After I published the initial article on this network, I received a Facebook friend request at 2 AM from an individual connected to Essex Insurance Brokers LLC in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Essex explicitly lists trucking insurance as a core service. His friends include those you’d expect, most of the officers we’ve mentioned here.

NAIC producer records show that Essex Insurance Brokers LLC (License #100287697), active since 2007, currently has no lines of authority assigned. A legitimate insurance brokerage placing commercial trucking policies needs, at a minimum, lines of authority in Casualty for auto liability. Without them, the entity shouldn’t have binding coverage.

A second individual connected to Essex, with a Kyrgyz background and a New York City area code, obtained his individual producer license in January 2025. The question isn’t whether an insurance broker serves this community. The question is whether proper underwriting due diligence is being conducted when placing coverage for carriers with these safety profiles, shared VINs, and common-control indicators.

The Ghost Offices

Process servers attempting to serve legal documents on entities in this network have documented a pattern of evasion. Five attempts to reach the Streamwood residential address registered as the headquarters for 310 trucks were met with “No English” responses. The South Holland office was found empty. A Schaumburg suite associated with a related entity had already moved out.

Federal regulations under 49 CFR require motor carriers to maintain a principal place of business where records are kept and management decisions are made. Try fitting 300 driver qualification files, 300 drug testing records, 300 hours-of-service logs, and 300 vehicle maintenance files in a suburban garage. Try conducting meaningful safety oversight from a kitchen table.

The Terminal Network

Multiple carriers in this network share terminal addresses:

Terminal 1: South Holland, IL

Tutash Express Inc (3487141), VIDMA Inc (2132319), and a truck repair shop operate from the same facility at 16647 Vincennes Ave.

Terminal 2: Markham, IL

DVL Express/Dovgal Express Inc (2192698, 152 trucks), and Tutash Express Inc all share space at 2064 W 167th St.

Terminal 3: Joliet, IL

Tutash Express Inc, KG Line Group Inc, Freenet Express (1331993), and Borcha Inc (4059241) share a facility at 10 Gougar Rd. Tutash Express appears at multiple terminals.

Terminal 4: Streamwood, IL

KG Line Group operates 310 trucks from a residential home at 312 English Oak Lane.

The Kyrgyzstan Pipeline

Sam Express Corp openly displays a Kyrgyzstan phone number on its website and social media: +996 997 77-55-55. The website shows both the American and the Kyrgyz flags. This isn’t hidden. It’s right there on their public Facebook page.

It represents an active overseas dispatch operation and a driver recruitment pipeline connecting Kyrgyzstan to trucking operations in the Chicago area. Foreign driver recruitment is not illegal. Nearly 19% of American truck drivers are foreign-born. But when combined with shared equipment across multiple DOT numbers, officers whose names literally spell out other company names, residential addresses for 300-truck fleets, 100% vehicle out-of-service rates, revoked authorities still reporting mileage, drivers who can’t read English hauling interstate freight, and 91-plus crashes across the network, it paints a picture of a sophisticated operation designed to evade regulatory oversight.

The driver, who is held on an ICE detainer in Jay County, came from Philadelphia. The mutual Facebook friend of the insurance broker who contacted me operates an ELD service out of Philadelphia. The Kyrgyz community in the Chicago-to-Philadelphia corridor is more than a cultural connection. It’s infrastructure. Said ELD service has a contact at @gmail.com… yes, a legitimate ELD provider uses a @gmail.com email address and promotes 24-hour customer service support to help with your ELD-related issues.

The Broader Carrier Web

Beyond the core network, additional entities are under review:

Beyond the core network, additional entities are under review. DVL Express, also known as Dovgal Express Inc (USDOT 2192698), operates 152 trucks from the same Markham terminal at 2064 W 167th St by Tutash Express. VIDMA Inc (USDOT 2132319) shares the same South Holland address as Tutash Express: 16647 Vincennes Ave, Freenet Express (USDOT 1331993), and Borcha Inc (USDOT 4059241) all share the Joliet terminal at 10 Gougar Rd with Tutash Express and KG Line Group. Tutash Cargo LLC in Palatine is facing revocation by the authority, another Tutash-named entity in the same geographic cluster. And 1st Choice Logistics LLC (USDOT 3239052), the carrier of record for the vehicle involved in Tuesday’s fatal crash, remains under review.

The California expansion continues through Ruslanbek Olzhebaev, who serves as the registered agent for Tutash Express Inc.’s California filing, as well as for EMIRKHAN LLC and A J Trucking Partners LLC.

What This Means for Shippers

For now, until we get a verdict in the Montgomery Supreme Court Case, under federal regulations, shippers are responsible for selecting carriers with adequate safety records. Brokers have affirmative obligations to verify carrier authority and insurance. When a carrier’s insurance is pending cancellation, when its drivers are being placed out of service at rates three times the national average, and when 139 trucks are inspected under multiple DOT numbers, the question of due diligence becomes unavoidable.

What FMCSA Can Do

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has tools to address chameleon carriers. ARCHI screens new applicants by matching registration data against existing carriers to identify common addresses, phone numbers, names, emails, and VINs. Safety Fitness Determinations can result in out-of-service orders. Common Ownership Reviews can examine whether multiple authorities share management, drivers, or equipment.

The problem is volume. FMCSA granted 109,340 new carrier authorities in 2021 alone, an 84% increase from the previous year. The bad actors know the system is overwhelmed. They register multiple authorities, such as burner phones, use them until they get hot, then switch to the next one.

This network isn’t hiding. The logo is on every truck. The officer’s names spell out the company names. The Kyrgyzstan phone number is on the website. The VINs cross-reference across multiple DOT numbers in FMCSA’s own databases. The only question is whether anyone with enforcement authority is willing to act on what’s already visible.

The Community Response

What’s different in 2026 is the investigator ecosystem. FreightX, which includes people like me, Danielle Chaffin, and Justin Martin, is a community that doesn’t wait for government action. Independent compliance or research professionals, owner-operators, safety advocates, and investigative journalists now have access to FMCSA safety data, GenLogs visual intelligence, state corporate records, and federal court filings. The information asymmetry that chameleon carriers relied on for decades is eroding.

As one FreightX member posted after identifying that all three companies mentioned in a December 2025 incident were from this network: “The only one still active, for now, is the first one, KG Line Group.” Given KG Line Group’s pending insurance cancellation, that may not last either.

This investigation will continue. Illinois Secretary of State corporate filings, FMCSA inspection records with VIN cross-references, federal court documents from the Northern District of Illinois, and additional carrier data are all under review. The network is larger than what has been published. It reaches into insurance, ELD devices, dispatch training, accounting services, and recruitment.

Four men are dead. Ninety-one-plus crashes are on the books. Hundreds of trucks are operating under multiple identities.

Someone has to answer for this.

SOURCES AND DATA

Crash Details: Indiana State Police Press Release, Feb 4, 2026; The Commercial Review (Portland, IN); WANE 15 (Fort Wayne, IN); TheTrucker.com

Federal Safety Data: FMCSA SAFER Database, FMCSA SMS Safety Measurement System, Carrier registration and inspection records accessed February 2026

GAO Reports: GAO-12-364 (March 2012); GAO-15-433T (March 2015)

VIN Crossover Data: AJ Partners LLC / Tutash Express Inc: 139 shared VINs; AJ Partners LLC / KG Line Group Inc: 36 shared VINs

Federal Court Filing: N.D. Illinois civil complaint; Commercial Credit Group Inc v. Dovgal Express Inc et al (N.D. Ill. 2024)

Community Intelligence: FreightX community documentation; GenLogs carrier intelligence platform

Insurance Records: NAIC Producer Lookup; FMCSA L&I Public Insurance Database

Inspection Referenced: ID 86443266, KG Line Group Inc, 11/26/2025, I-80 WB Illinois, Shipper: Amazon, VIN: 4V4KC9EH5FN181577

Last updated: February 5, 2026