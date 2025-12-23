Why Knowing Your Numbers Is a True Competitive Advantage in Trucking

At Playbook, we’ve recently partnered with ATBS, one of the most trusted accounting and advisory firms in trucking, to help owner-operators and small carriers get clearer on something that has quietly become a competitive advantage in today’s market: understanding profitability at a granular level.

Not estimates. Not averages. Not what worked last year.

Real numbers, built around how your operation actually runs.

Beginning in early January, we’ll be hosting a limited number of guided profit planning sessions designed to help carriers identify their true breakeven points, cost per mile, and income targets before they book freight. Because the sessions are hands-on and capacity is limited, we’re opening a waiting list now to generate awareness and allow carriers to prepare ahead of time.