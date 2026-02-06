Shares of Hub Group tank on accounting error

Shares of Hub Group were off 19% in midday trading on Friday after the company flagged a $77 million understatement in purchased transportation expenses. It said the accounting error occurred in the first three quarters of 2025 and that its financial statements are under review. It has delayed fourth-quarter and full-year reporting until the matter can be resolved.

“Based on its analysis to date, the Company estimates the correction of the error will increase purchased transportation and warehousing costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, but cannot yet estimate what the resulting increase to purchased transportation and warehousing costs and accounts payable will be,” a news release said.

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) said it plans to restate financials for the first three quarters of 2025 and will “assess the potential impact” to 2024 and 2023 results.

The company does not expect any impact to its cash position or operating cash flows, which it said totaled $194 million in 2025.