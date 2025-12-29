Year-End Housekeeping for Small Carriers

The end of the year sneaks up on small carriers faster than most people realize. One minute you’re grinding through the end of the season, chasing loads and keeping wheels moving. The next thing you know, it’s late December and everyone is talking about filings, renewals, and “stuff you’re supposed to do.”

Year-end actions are less about compliance boxes and more about understanding your operation, tightening loose ends, and setting yourself up to start the next year clean instead of reactive. When done right, these checks give you clarity—on your drivers, your risk profile, and the health of your authority. We want to provide a couple of those year end tasks, so that you close the year the right way.

Think of this as a reset, not a chore.

Start With a Full Driver Query

What it is, why it matters, and how to think about it. A full query pulls a complete snapshot of a driver’s CDL status, crash history, and inspection data from the FMCSA’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse and PSP systems, depending on how you run it. For many small carriers, this feels redundant—especially if you’re a one-truck owner or only run a couple drivers you “know well.”