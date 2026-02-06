How St. Christopher Fund supports drivers beyond emergencies and its record-breaking support from TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America’s (TA) most recent charity golf tournament did more than set a fundraising record. It showed that industry support for driver health and hardship relief is not only growing, but becoming more intentional.

The tournament raised more than $100,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, the largest single-year contribution since the partnership between TA and SCF began in 2017. For Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF, the milestone is meaningful precisely because it wasn’t expected.

“We weren’t anticipating a record-breaking year,” Niemann said. “It speaks to how many people genuinely want to support drivers in any way they can. Someone got a good golf game out of it, and drivers got support when they needed it most.”

The balance of community engagement and tangible impact has defined TA’s relationship with SCF over the past several years. What began as a charitable partnership has evolved into a deeper alignment around driver well-being, with TA leaders and board members actively involved in supporting the organization’s mission.