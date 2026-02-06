How St. Christopher Fund supports drivers beyond emergencies and its record-breaking support from TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America’s (TA) most recent charity golf tournament did more than set a fundraising record. It showed that industry support for driver health and hardship relief is not only growing, but becoming more intentional.
The tournament raised more than $100,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, the largest single-year contribution since the partnership between TA and SCF began in 2017. For Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF, the milestone is meaningful precisely because it wasn’t expected.
“We weren’t anticipating a record-breaking year,” Niemann said. “It speaks to how many people genuinely want to support drivers in any way they can. Someone got a good golf game out of it, and drivers got support when they needed it most.”
The balance of community engagement and tangible impact has defined TA’s relationship with SCF over the past several years. What began as a charitable partnership has evolved into a deeper alignment around driver well-being, with TA leaders and board members actively involved in supporting the organization’s mission.
Niemann said. “That kind of sustained involvement shows a growing awareness across the industry that driver health can’t be treated as an afterthought.”
For SCF, the funding directly strengthens a safety net designed specifically for over-the-road drivers who are sidelined by illness or injury. The nonprofit provides short-term financial assistance to drivers who have been taken off the road within the past 365 days, helping cover household expenses while they navigate recovery and, in many cases, the gap before other benefits begin.
Beyond emergency financial relief, SCF has increasingly invested in prevention and wellness programs aimed at addressing the long-term health challenges drivers face. The organization now operates five core prevention initiatives, including Rigs Without Cigs for nicotine cessation, vaccine vouchers for flu, COVID, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management through its Long Haul program, and at-home cancer screening for prostate and colon cancer, with cervical cancer screening for women set to launch soon.
“Drivers are still facing many of the same challenges we’ve seen for years,” Niemann said. “They’re on the road, they don’t always have a primary care provider, and when something comes up, they can’t easily make an appointment.”
That reality is compounded by the sedentary nature of the job and the difficulty of prioritizing rest, nutrition and movement while running long-haul schedules. According to Niemann, shifting that mindset, both individually and across the industry, is critical.
“We’re here for drivers who are over the road four days or more, whether they’re independent contractors or company drivers,” she said. “Sometimes we can offer programs or support that a company may not be able to. Our goal is to remove barriers and meet drivers where they are.”
Record contributions also give SCF room to plan beyond immediate needs. Niemann said the organization is looking at internal growth as well as expanded community engagement, including upcoming fundraising efforts like its auction at the Mid-America Trucking Show and a virtual walk in May.
“Being able to say we might have the opportunity to hire more staff, grow programs, and give more money to those in need — that’s huge,” Niemann said.
For Niemann, what stands out most about TA’s record-breaking donation isn’t just the amount, but what it represents within the broader trucking ecosystem.
“When larger corporations support smaller nonprofits, it matters,” she said. “Drivers are the backbone of America. They move everything we have. When organizations step up and say, ‘This is a cause we trust,’ it strengthens the entire community.”