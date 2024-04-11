Volvo Group to construct heavy-duty truck plant in Mexico

Sweden’s Volvo Group announced Thursday that it will construct a heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Mexico.

The plant will supplement the company’s U.S. production. The facility will support the company’s growth plans for Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets and support Mack truck sales in Mexico and Latin America.

It is expected to begin operations in 2026.

The Mack Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) plant in Pennsylvania and the Volvo New River Valley (NRV) plant in Virginia will continue to be the company’s main North American heavy-truck production sites, the company said. Volvo has invested more than $73 million over the past five years in LVO expansion and is planning to spend $80 million for future production. The NRV plant is completing a $400 million expansion ahead of the new Volvo VNL model.



