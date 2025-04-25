Archives 2025

FreightWaves PostalMag News
FreightWaves PostalMag is your go-to destination for news, commentary, and resources tailored to postal employees and enthusiasts. Covering everything from USPS updates and postal politics to stories from the mail route, FreightWaves PostalMag delivers timely content that informs, supports, and celebrates the postal workforce. Whether you’re a current postal worker, retiree, or simply interested in the world of mail, Freightwaves PostalMag keeps you connected to the latest in the postal community.
3/10/2025
DHL Cuts 8,000 German Postal Worker Jobs in $1.1 Billion Cost-Savings Plan
Queens: USPS van strikes woman, 94, and pins her underneath vehicle
Surprise reunion between USPS worker, Philadelphia family delivering smiles across social media
NPR: Postal workers conducting the Census is part of a Trump pitch for taking over USPS
USPS workers rally in Bloomington for the future of mail delivery
3/04/2025
Two hurt in crash in Monday accident involving mail truck
German union, DHL agree to 5% wage increase for postal workers
Postal Workers Brace for Trump’s Wrecking Ball
USPS mail carriers make emotional return to Altadena for first time since Eaton fire
SPS Priority Next Day launches in 54 markets | Will reach up to 150 miles from origin