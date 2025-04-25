Archives 2025

FreightWaves PostalMag News

3/14/2025

APWU Releases Special Edition Magazine Addressing Threat to USPS

3/13/2025

Female landscaper arrested for assaulting postal worker with lawn equipment

Logan Post Office closed due to unsafe conditions

Norfolk USPS facility rolls out package-sorting advances amid $40B plan

3/12/2025

Wall Street Bankers Salivate Over Postal Privatization

Mail truck spills piles of packages in South Memphis

What privatizing the USPS could mean for prices, coverage

Syracuse Postal Carrier wins humanitarian of the year award

3/12/2025

Budzinski Leads 159 Members of Congress in Letter to President Trump on Privatization

3/11/2025

3/10/2025

DHL Cuts 8,000 German Postal Worker Jobs in $1.1 Billion Cost-Savings Plan

Queens: USPS van strikes woman, 94, and pins her underneath vehicle

Surprise reunion between USPS worker, Philadelphia family delivering smiles across social media

NPR: Postal workers conducting the Census is part of a Trump pitch for taking over USPS

USPS workers rally in Bloomington for the future of mail delivery

3/09/2025

NALC: Find a March 23 Rally Near You

Mailman ‘Lucas the Giant’ Shares His Massive Paycheck

3/08/2025

Philly’s Mail Cats

Graffiti plagues USPS vehicles in Oakland, raising safety concerns

VIDEO: Vigil for murdered postal worker

3/07/2025

Denmark’s state-run postal service will no longer deliver letters

Tree falls onto USPS truck in Newington

Family of slain USPS worker calls for change | VIDEO: Family of USPS worker shot and killed speaks out

USPS to Issue Stamps of Historic Battlefields of the American Revolution

3/06/2025

Family mourns son, brother killed in USPS facility shooting | Why Eki?

Family of woman whose urn was lost pleads with USPS to find it

Now Elon Musk Says He Wants to DOGE the Postal Service (and Amtrak) Musk suggests privatizing two beloved federal institutions

3/06/2025

USPS worker shot and killed at Tukwila facility in Washington | Suspect at Large | PHOTOS: Scene of Shooting | USPS employee suspected of killing coworker shoots self after police chase | Shooting suspect found shot in a car

3/05/2025

3/04/2025

Two hurt in crash in Monday accident involving mail truck

German union, DHL agree to 5% wage increase for postal workers

Postal Workers Brace for Trump’s Wrecking Ball

USPS mail carriers make emotional return to Altadena for first time since Eaton fire

SPS Priority Next Day launches in 54 markets | Will reach up to 150 miles from origin

3/03/2025

Vehicle crashes into Belvidere post office

ALC: Calling all branches! Organize a March 23 rally to say “Hell no”! to dismantling the Postal Service

3/02/2025

Trump’s Effort to Reform the Post Office Won’t Be the First

USPS faces murky future as Trump mulls dismantling institution

3/01/2025

Kerrville postal worker gains ‘hero’ status on route

How privatizing the USPS could impact rural Coloradans