PostalMag Weekly Newsletter

US Postal Service seeks letter price raise to 78 cents
The U.S. Postal Service is recommending mail and postcard rates be increased about 5 cents to 7 cents, depending on the type of mail.
UPS rebrands SurePost as Ground Saver
UPS has changed the name of its SurePost economy service, which it used to manage in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Service.
Trump revokes duty-free access for Chinese e-commerce shipments
The Trump administration is ratcheting up regulation of e-commerce shipments from China by removing a pathway for duty-free, expedited entry that critics say has been exploited by drug gangs and counterfeiters to smuggle illegal products into the U.S.