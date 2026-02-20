Trump slaps 10% global tariff after Supreme Court blocks emergency trade powers

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will impose a new 10% global tariff under a different trade statute, hours after the Supreme Court struck down many of his prior tariffs as unconstitutional.

The high court ruled 6-3 that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing broad “reciprocal” and country-specific tariffs tied to trade deficits and fentanyl enforcement

The decision marked a significant setback for Trump’s emergency-based tariff framework. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that IEEPA “contains no reference to tariffs or duties” and could not be interpreted to give the president unilateral power to impose sweeping import taxes

Within hours of the ruling, Trump unveiled what aides had described as a “Plan B,” signaling that tariffs would remain central to his trade agenda.