Supreme Court curbs Trump’s tariff powers, reshaping 2026 trade outlook

The Supreme Court delivered a major blow to President Donald Trump’s trade strategy Friday, ruling that he exceeded his authority by imposing sweeping tariffs under a national emergency statute.

In a 6-3 ruling, the justices held that Trump could not rely on the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy broad “reciprocal” tariffs and country-specific duties tied to fentanyl enforcement.

The decision strikes down tariffs imposed using that emergency authority while leaving in place others enacted under separate trade laws, such as those covering steel and aluminum.

The invalidated tariffs included country-by-country “reciprocal” rates — ranging as high as 34% on Chinese imports — as well as 25% tariffs applied to certain goods from Canada, Mexico and China tied to drug trafficking concerns.